Centre revises CGHS rates effective October 13, introduces city tier-wise pricing system — Check details here

The Union Health Ministry on Friday, 3 October 2025, announced the revision in Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates, which are set to be effective from 13 October 2025, according to an official release.

The central government has revamped the rates for nearly 2,000 medical procedures for the first time since 2014. The changes have been implemented based on the accreditation status, hospital type, city classification and ward entitlement.

“These rates will be effective from 13.10.2025,” said the Ministry in its announcement.

What is a CGHS package? The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) is a scheme offered by the central government to the nation's people, providing them with subsidised medical charges for various expense coverages like diagnostic tests, consultations, surgeries, and hospital stays, among other benefits.

According to Health Ministry data, the CGHS package offers people an all-inclusive lump sum cost, applicable from the time of admission to discharge, covering the entire treatment cycle for a person.

CGHS rate structure Under the revised CGHS package, the central government has announced the following changes —

1. Non-NABH and Non-NABL HCOs will attract a 15% lower rate than the NABH/NABL accredited HCOs. (NABL – National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration of Laboratories)

2. Rates for super speciality hospitals shall be 15% higher than those applicable to NABH-accredited hospitals for the corresponding Super specialities within the same city category.

3. HCO located in Y (Tier II) cities and Z (Tier III) cities, rates shall be 10% and 20% respectively lower than those located in X (Tier I) Cities.

Y (Tier II) rates will also be applicable to the HCO located in the North-East region and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

4. The new package rates mentioned are for the semi-private ward. For the general ward, there will be a 5% drop in rates, and for the private ward entitlement, there will be a 5% increase on the applicable admissible claim amount.

5. Rates for consultations, radiotherapy, investigations, day care procedures, and minor procedures not requiring admission shall remain uniform, irrespective of the ward entitlement.

6. For cancer surgeries, existing CGHS rules and rates continue. However, revised rates apply to chemotherapy, investigations and radiotherapy.

What does the CGHS package include? The CGHS beneficiaries will be able to get the package rate applicable to the following items and among other things —

Accommodation charges, including the patient's diet

Admission charges

Anaesthesia charges

Cost of medicines and consumables/disposables

Cost of surgical disposables and all sundries used during hospitalisation

Doctor/consultant visit charges

