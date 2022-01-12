The central government on Wednesday announced that it has revised the discharge policy for Covid-19 patients after categorising the severity of the disease into mild and moderate.

Similar to the guidelines issued earlier, the Centre said that patients with mild symptoms can get discharged after seven days of testing positive and having experienced no fever for three successive days.

There is also no need for testing prior to discharge.

In the case of patients with moderate symptoms, if there is a resolution of symptoms and the person maintains O2 saturation greater than 93% for three successive days (without oxygen support), they can be discharged as per the advice of the treating medical officer.

On the other hand, if the patient's symptoms do not resolve and they continue to need oxygen support, they will be discharged only after their O2 saturation sustains above the prescribed level for three consecutive days (without support) and their co-morbidities are stable (if they have any).

This comes as India added 1,94,720 new infections to its tally of Covid-19 cases, pushing it to 3,60,70,510, according to the Union health ministry data released on Wednesday.

Active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities. Of the total 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far.

In view of this, joint secretary in health ministry Lav Agarwal has informed that 300 districts across the country are reporting weekly case positivity of more than 5% with Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat emerging as states of concern.

He said a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections has been noted in India with the case positivity climbing to 11.05% on Wednesday from 1.1% on 30 December.

Concurrently, Covid cases have been rising globally with 10 January recording the highest ever single-day rise of 31.59 lakh cases worldwide, he said.

Further, he informed that 19 states have over 10,000 active Covid cases, Agarwal said Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat are emerging as states of concern due to rise in Covid cases there.

Stressing on the importance of getting inoculated, he quoted the World Health Organisation to say that vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization appears to be substantially higher than against symptomatic Covid-19 disease.

