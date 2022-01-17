Health Ministry revises guidelines for management of Covid patients. Details

Health Ministry revises guidelines for management of Covid patients. Details1 min read . 08:28 PM IST
- The guidelines have been released for mild, moderate and severe cases
Covid National Task Force under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday released revised clinical guidance for the management of adult Covid patients.
The guidelines have been released for mild, moderate and severe cases.
While mild cases will be home isolated, severe patients will be admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
For mild cases, the task force has suggested home isolation with physical distancing, indoor mask use, and strict hand hygiene.
Must Dos
- Symptomatic management (hydration, anti-pyretics, antitussive).
- Stay in contact with treating physician
- Monitor temperature and oxygen saturation (by applying a SpO2 probe to fingers)
Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty in breathing or oxygen saturation drops below 93, or high grade fever/severe cough, particularly if lasting for more 5 days.
Moderate patients will have to be admitted in ward.
Oxygen Support
- Target SpO2 : 92-96% (88-92% in patients with COPD)
- Preferred devices for oxygenation: non-rebreathing face mask
- Awake proning is encouraged in all patients requiring supplemental oxygen therapy (sequential position changes every 2 hours).
