Centre revises ICU charges, room rent, OPD fees at CGHS hospitals | Full list2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:29 AM IST
The CGHS serves as the primary healthcare provider for central government employees, pensioners, and select beneficiary groups, along with their dependents.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare hiked consultation charges and room rents under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) as it tries to persuade private hospitals to treat those covered by the subsidized program.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×