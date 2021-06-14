The Centre on Monday revised the export policy of Remdesivir injection and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Now, Remdesivir has been put in 'restricted category'. With this, the export of Remdesivir injection/API against the advance authorization will not require a separate authorization permission. Earlier, the injection and API were in prohibited category.

Remdesivir is used in treating Covid patients. During the second wave of the pandemic, the country faced massive shortage in supply following which the export of it was prohibited.

On April 11, the Union Health Ministry said that the government had decided to prohibit exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir API "till the COVID situation in the country improves".

In a statement, the minister said: "India is witnessing a recent surge in COVID cases. As on 11.04.2021, there are 11.08 lakh active COVID cases and they are steadily increasing. This has led to a sudden spike in demand for Injection Remdesivir used in treatment of COVID patients. There is a potential of further increase in this demand in the coming days."

"In light of the above, Government of India has prohibited the exports of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the situation improves," the ministry had said.

During the crisis, the government informed, seven Indian companies were producing Remdesivir injection under voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, USA.

Recently, the Centre came out with a comprehensive guidelines for the management of Covid among children. In the guidelines, it said that Remdesivir is not recommended in children.

