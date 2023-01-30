Centre revises rules for ‘public service broadcasting for 30 min a day’ by private channels1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 09:41 PM IST
The content need not be of 30 minutes at a stretch and could be spread over smaller time slots
As Centre's directive regarding private broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes received much criticism, it issued a new advisory on Monday taking into account the inputs from various private satellite TV channel Broadcasters and their Associations.
