As Centre's directive regarding private broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes received much criticism, it issued a new advisory on Monday taking into account the inputs from various private satellite TV channel Broadcasters and their Associations.

The new advisory by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry states that the relevant content embedded in the programmes being telecast can be accounted for Public Service Broadcasting.

Further, the content need not be of 30 minutes at a stretch and could be spread over smaller time slots and requires the broadcaster to submit a monthly report online on the Broadcast Seva Portal.

The theme for the broadcasting should comprise of content of national importance and of social relevance, including education and spread of literacy, agriculture and rural development, health and family welfare, science and technology, welfare of women, welfare of the weaker sections of the society, protection of environment and of cultural heritage; and national integration

The “Advisory" seeks to achieve the objective of Public Service Broadcasting by private satellite TV channels through voluntary compliance and self-certification.