NEW DELHI : An official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed that the Republic day celebration, salted to be held on 26 January will see increased restrictions and reduction in number of guests amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus nationally, news agency ANI reported.

A contingent of five Central Asian nations, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan has arrived in Delhi to participate in the event.

These nations will be the chief guests of the event.

Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence on Tuesday held a joint meeting to discuss the Covid safety protocols, security of visitors to be adhered on the day of the event.

It was during this meeting it was decided that there will be stricter restrictions and reduced number of visitors in addition to the restrictions followed last year 26 January.

"The route of the parade will be shorter as similar to last year. The marching contingent will end at the India Gate C-Hexagon instead of Red Fort. The Rajpath that has been redeveloped under Central Vista has been opened between Vijay Chowk and India Gate for rehearsal of contingent participating in Republic Day Parade 2022," the official told ANI.

"All invitees attending parade at Rajpath on Republic Day have to strictly comply with the COVID-19 advisory that includes temperature check, sanitizer, mask, and social distancing. The decision on making vaccine certificate mandatory for invitees will be decided in the next meeting," he added.

The official further informed that just like last year, the entry to the Republic Day parade will strictly be through the invitation card.

Children below the age of 15 years will not be allowed at the parade.

"Entry to Republic Day Celebrations-2022 will be strictly through Invitation Card. All those, who don't have a valid Invitation Card are advised to watch the live programme at home. Children below 15 years of age are not allowed to celebrations at Rajpath. And no standing spectators would be allowed," he said.

The official said that the seating arrangements could further be reduced as against 25,000 visitors allowed in the parade despite the seating capacity of 1 lakh spectators.

"Medical teams will be deployed outside each enclosure to ensure health safety of visitors. To maintain social distancing, the entry gates to the parade will be increased," the official added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!