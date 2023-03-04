Centre revises windfall gains tax on crude, fuel2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 07:22 AM IST
- According to the revised order, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum will be hiked from ₹4350 per tonne to ₹4400 per tonne
The Central Government has revised the windfall gains tax levies that will come into effect from Saturday (March 4, 2023). The announcement made by the Finance Ministry will likely bring significant changes to the petroleum industry.
