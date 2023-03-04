The Central Government has revised the windfall gains tax levies that will come into effect from Saturday (March 4, 2023). The announcement made by the Finance Ministry will likely bring significant changes to the petroleum industry.

According to the revised order, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on crude petroleum will be hiked from ₹4350 per tonne to ₹4400 per tonne, according to a CNBC report.

This will lead to increased prices for crude petroleum.

However, the SAED on diesel will be slashed from ₹2.50 per litre ( ₹1+ ₹1.50 RIC) to ₹0.5 per litre ( ₹0.5+ Nil RIC).

The SAED on petrol will continue at Nil. This means that there will be no change in petrol rates.

For the aviation industry, the SAED on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) will be cut from ₹1.5 per litre to Nil. This reduction is expected to bring down the operational costs for airlines and help them recover from the losses suffered during Covid-19.

Last month, the government cut windfall profit tax on export of diesel and ATF to their lowest while also reducing the levy on domestically-produced crude in line with the softening of international oil prices.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on 1 July, 2022, joining a growing number of counties that tax super normal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duties of ₹6 per litre ($12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and ATF and ₹13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel.

A ₹23,250 per tonne ($40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.

The export tax on petrol was scrapped in the very first review.

Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates the world's largest single-location oil refinery complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat, and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy are primary exporters of fuel in the country.

The government levies tax on windfall profits made by oil producers on any price they get above a threshold of $75 per barrel.

The levy on fuel exports is based on cracks or margins that refiners earn on overseas shipments. These margins are primarily a difference between the international oil price realised and the cost.

With agency inputs