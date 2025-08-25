Centre revokes CM Rekha Gupta's Z-category CRPF security, Delhi Police to provide protection

The Centre has revoked the Z-category CRPF security granted to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, just days after it was approved in response to an attack on her, official sources told PTI on Monday.

“Her security has been entrusted to the Delhi Police again,” they said.

Gupta, 51, was attacked by a man on the morning of August 20 during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, with her office terming the assault a part of a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her”.

A day later, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing was asked by the Union Home Ministry to extend its cover to her as part of Z category protection protocol of the Centre.

The CRPF cover has been withdrawn, and the Delhi Police is now providing security to the Delhi CM, sources told PTI.

The orders for extending the CRPF cover were to be issued formally by the Centre but there was a change of plan, and finally, the orders for withdrawal were issued, they said.

Delhi Police has arrested two persons till now as part of the investigation into the attack on the CM. This includes prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.

Khimji, an autorickshaw driver, has five cases of assault and possession of liquor against between 2017 and 2024 at Rajkot's Bhaktinagar police station and multiple preventive actions were also taken against him, they said.

Khimji was into illicit liquor smuggling as well. The Delhi Police is questioning more than 10 people, including Khimji's friends and family members in Rajkot.

Khimji was sent to a five-day police custody by a court. He has told police that he went to the chief minister's "Jan Sunwai" programme to raise the issue of stray dogs.

According to the Rajkot Police, Khimji went to Delhi from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on August 19 to take part in a protest against the apex court's ruling on stray dogs.