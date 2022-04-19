With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases and the positivity rate, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharastra, and Mizoram in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

This comes on a day when India reported 1,247 coronavirus infections in a single day taking the total tally to 4,30,45,527, while the active cases increased to 11,860, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,966 with one fresh fatality being reported from Uttar Pradesh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 318 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.34 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,11,701, while the case fatality rate was recorded a 1.21 per cent.