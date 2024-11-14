Centre rolls out fourth phase of gold hallmarking, expands to 18 more districts

Dhirendra Kumar
Updated14 Nov 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Gold hallmarking is now available in 361 districts across the country. (File Photo: Mint)
Gold hallmarking is now available in 361 districts across the country. (File Photo: Mint)

The Centre on Thursday announced the launch of the fourth phase of gold hallmarking, extending the mandate to an additional 18 districts, bringing the total coverage to 361 districts.

Marking a milestone in India’s drive for transparency and consumer confidence in the gold jewellery sector, over 40 crore gold items have now been hallmarked with a unique Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number, according to a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The fourth phase had commenced on 5 November, the statement added.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has initiated this phase under the Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts Amendment Order, 2024, as part of the government’s efforts to enhance accountability and safeguard consumers from deceptive practices in the gold market.

Following the successful implementation of previous phases, the first phase launched on 23 June 2021 initially covered 256 districts. The second phase, starting on 4 April 2022, added 32 districts, while the third phase, introduced on 6 September 2023, expanded hallmarking to 55 additional districts.

The hallmarking initiative has seen substantial progress, with over 400,000 gold items now being hallmarked daily, driving a fivefold increase in registered jewellers—from 34,647 in 2021 to 1,94,039 in 2024. Likewise, the number of Assaying and Hallmarking Centres has grown from 945 to 1,622.

The BIS Care app has been instrumental in giving consumers easy access to information about hallmarked gold jewellery. By entering the HUID number, consumers can verify essential details such as the jeweller’s registration number, the Assaying and Hallmarking Centre’s recognition number, the article type, hallmarking date, and metal purity.

The app also enables users to file complaints regarding quality issues or misleading advertisements.

As the hallmarking initiative expands, it aims to create a more transparent, consumer-oriented gold market. These measures are expected to help consumers make informed decisions and bring the gold sector closer to greater standardisation.

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 08:59 PM IST
