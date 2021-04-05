Amid massive surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry of Family and Welfare on Monday rushed 50 public health teams to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab for COVID-19 control and containment measures.

The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and 9 districts of Punjab to assist the State Health Department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures, said Health Ministry in a statement.

The two-member high-level team consists of a clinician/epidemiologist and a public health expert. The teams will visit the States immediately and monitor the overall implementation of Covid-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; COVID Appropriate Behavior and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc., and COVID19 vaccination progress.

As per the Health Ministry statement, "three senior officers from Govt of India have been appointed as nodal officers for the three states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab. Vijoy Kumar Singh, AS&FA, Ministry of Textile is the nodal officer for Punjab; Richa Sharma, Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is the nodal officer for Chhattisgarh, whereas Kunak Kumar, Jt. Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs is the nodal officer for Maharashtra. The high level teams will report to and coordinate with the nodal officers for the three States."

The decision came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a high-level meeting with officials, directed that central teams consisting of public health specialists and clinicians be sent to Maharashtra in view of high caseload and deaths, and likewise to Punjab and Chhattisgarh because of the disproportionate number of deaths being reported there.

PM Modi had also highlighted the need to ensure effective implementation of containment measures, besides the involvement of community volunteers in active case search and management of containment zones.

On Monday, as many as 1,03,558 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,25,89,067, said the Union health ministry on Monday.

This is the first time that the country has crossed the one-lakh mark in new infections since the pandemic broke out. The previous high in daily infections stood at 97,894 on 16 September last year.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases in India crossed the grim milestone of one-lakh from 20,000 infections in just 25 days, unlike last year when it took 76 days for daily cases to reach the then peak of 97,894 on September 17, reflecting the speed at which the virus is spreading.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily new cases accounting for 81.90 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours.

The daily rise in cases fell below 30,000 since December 14 (27,071) and the lowest daily increase of 8,635 infections was reported on February 2 this year.

Maharashtra reported over 47,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, nearly 10,000 cases less than Sunday when the state witnessed its highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

With 47,288 more infections in a day, Maharashtra's total tally of Covid-19 cases reached 30,57,885 according to the health bulletin. The state recorded 57,074 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily rise on Sunday.

Of these cases, Mumbai on Monday reported 9,857 new Covid-19 cases, a slight dip from Sunday's single-day tally, which was the highest-ever with more than 11,000 new cases since the pandemic began.

"As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various State/UT Governments for COVID management, the Central Government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various States/UTs. These teams interact with the State/UT authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via