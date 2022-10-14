Centre rushes high-level team to Uttar Pradesh amid dengue outbreak

Centre rushes high-level team to Uttar Pradesh amid dengue outbreak1 min read . 05:20 PM IST
The team shall work closely with the state health departments, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday rushed a high-level team to Uttar Pradesh which is reporting high caseload of dengue to help state authorities control and manage the vector-borne disease.
“Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures for Dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts," the release said.
The six- member central team comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi, the health ministry said.
The team shall work closely with the state health departments, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of dengue being reported by the State.
