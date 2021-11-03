centre rushes high level teamsn to 9 states having high dengue case load

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday rushed high level teams to 9 States/UTs reporting high caseload of Dengue to support them in public health measures for control and management of Dengue in these states. This is in accordance with directions of Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya during the review meeting on the Dengue situation in Delhi on 1st November, 2021. These states/UTs are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

