NEW DELHI : Union health ministry on Monday rushed a high-level, multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh where a case of Zika virus disease case has been reported.

A 57-year-old male from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh tested positive for Zika virus disease on 22 October 2021.

The multi-disciplinary team comprising an entomologist, public health specialists and gynaecologist drawn from National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Center for Disease Control, and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi, has been deployed by Union health ministry to assist the state health authorities for control and containment measures of Zika virus disease.

The team shall work closely with the state health department, take stock of the situation on the ground and assess whether the Union health ministry’s action plan for Zika management is being implemented. The team will also recommend necessary public health interventions for management of Zika in Uttar Pradesh.

Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) symptoms are generally mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. Symptoms typically last for two to seven days. Most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms.

Zika virus infection during pregnancy, however, can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations, known as congenital Zika syndrome. Infection with Zika virus is also associated with other complications of pregnancy, including pre-term birth and miscarriage, according to the WHO. An increased risk of neurologic complications is associated with Zika virus infection in adults and children, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis.

India reported four confirmed cases of Zika virus infection in 2017. Later in 2018, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had reported outbreaks. However, these were not associated with neurological complications. In July 2021, the Southern state reported another outbreak of the disease.

