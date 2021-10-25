Centre rushes multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur following Zika reports

Zika virus infection during pregnancy, however, can cause infants to be born with microcephaly and other congenital malformations, known as congenital Zika syndrome. Infection with Zika virus is also associated with other complications of pregnancy, including pre-term birth and miscarriage, according to the WHO. An increased risk of neurologic complications is associated with Zika virus infection in adults and children, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis.

