Although the Covid-19 graph seems to be stabilising in the country, some states are continuing to see a considerable surge in cases, keeping the cumulative tally over 40,000.

In view of this, the central government said on Friday that it has deputed high-level teams to six states -- Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur -- due to the increased infections.

Each team consists of a clinician and a public health expert, who will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of Covid-19 management protocols, including testing, surveillance and containment operations.

The teams are also required to check the availability of hospital beds and sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen etc., in addition to the vaccination process.

The experts will suggest remedial actions if they detect any shortcomings.

Giving the details, the Union health ministry has said that the team to Manipur will be led by additional DDG and director of EMR Dr L Swasticharan, team to Arunachal Pradesh will be led by Dr Sanjay Sadhukhan, professor AIIH&PH.

For Tripura, Dr RN Sinha, the director professor at AIIH&PH, has been deployed. Kerala's team will be headed by Dr Ruchi Jain, public health specialist Gr. II, RoHFW. Odisha will host Dr A Dan, public health specialist AIIH&PH and for Chhattisgarh Dr Dibakar Sahu, assistant professor AIIMS Raipur, has been deployed.

Covid situation in country

The decision comes in the backdrop of India reporting a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections on Friday.

The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97%, according to the health ministry. The weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.57%.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities.

Kerala had registered 12,868 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the infection caseload to 29.37 lakh as the toll mounted to 13,359 with 124 additional deaths.

Chhattisgarh reported 410 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and Arunachal Pradesh saw 311.

