NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur following a jump in covid-19 cases being reported by these states.

The teams will help the states with targeted covid response and management. The two-member high level teams comprise a clinician and a public health expert. They will monitor the overall implementation of covid-19 management, especially testing, including surveillance and containment operations; covid-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement; review availability of hospital beds, logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, among others, and vaccination progress.

The central teams will assess the situation and suggest remedial actions to respective state governments. A copy of the reports will be provided to the Union health ministry, the government said.

The central government has been deputing such teams time to time to states, as part of India's pandemic management. These teams interact with states/union territories and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by local authorities and help strengthen protocols and remove bottlenecks, if any.

India reported around 46,617 new covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload has declined to 5,09,637 and active cases constitute 1.67% of total cases.

