Centre rushes teams to these states reporting surge in Covid cases. Details here

Amid witnessing a surge in novel coronavirus cases in some states of the country, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday said the Central government has already sent teams to the states where COVID-19 cases are rising.

While speaking to ANI on the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Kerala, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said, "Central government's team is working on the ground. We are continuously monitoring the situation, taking feedbacks from State governments regularly."

Pawar said that the Central government has given guidelines and the state government needs to follow this and urged people to wear masks and avoid crowded places.

She further said that government will take more measures to contain COVID-19 and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is regularly conducting meetings. "He had meetings yesterday as well," she said.

Some of the states in India are again witnessing the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Giving rise to fresh worries about the COVID-19 pandemic rearing its head again, the R-factor, which indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading in the country, has risen recently leading to a sluggish pace in the decline of active cases while Kerala and northeast states have emerged as regions of concern.

This is despite the nationwide tally of new cases remaining low, revealed an analysis by researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai.

The R-factor has increased slightly to 0.88 in June-end after being at its lowest-ever value of 0.78 from mid-May till late last month, it showed.

This comes amid the unlocking process by many states trying to restore a semblace of normalcy as the deadly second wave, which infected lakhs and killed thousands during its peak in April-May, shows signs of ebbing.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,50,899. The active cases constitute 1.46 per cent of the total cases.





