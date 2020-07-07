Centre’s over-reliance on cesses, surcharges put state finances at risk

NEW DELHI : The share of states from the divisible pool of central taxes during the five-year period to FY20 has remained well below the 14th Finance Commission recommendation of 42%, with transfers plummeting to 32.4% in FY20, mostly due to over-reliance of the Centre on cesses and surcharges that are not shared with state governments.

The Constitution allows the Centre to levy cess and surcharge which the Centre need not share with state governments. While cesses are imposed for specific purposes, surcharges are a tax on taxes, both meant to be temporary in nature. Though the introduction of goods and services tax (GST) has subsumed many cesses, the government has imposed fresh cesses such as Swachh Bharat cess and Krishi Kalyan cess to finance Swachh Bharat initiatives and to promote initiatives to improve agriculture, respectively. The matter has been contentious, with states opposing the permanent nature of such cesses. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has also pointed out the lack of transparency and incomplete reporting in accounts on the utilization of amounts collected under cesses. A majority of state governments had told the 14th Finance Commission that cesses and surcharges should either be eliminated or, if continued beyond a specified period, should form part of the divisible pool.

In FY20, the central government increased the rate of road and infrastructure cess and the special additional excise duty on the central excise on petroleum products, reducing the sharable portion of Centre’s gross tax revenue (GTR). As a result, the share of states in the Centre’s GTR fell sharply from 36.6% in FY19 to 32.4% in FY20. These changes have happened at a time when the states’ own tax revenues are suffering on account of the ongoing economic slowdown.

D.K. Srivastava, chief policy adviser at EY India, said the problem had become serious after the implementation of GST and more recently due to the falling tax buoyancy of the Centre. “States don’t have any autonomy on GST rates and, therefore, their taxation authority has squeezed further. Due to lack of enough tax buoyancy, the Centre has relied relatively more on cesses and surcharges to meet its own expenses. FY20 was particularly difficult because GTR contracted on account of falling nominal gross domestic product growth and corporate tax reforms. Revenue buoyancy, end of GST compensation period and Centre’s increasing reliance on cesses and surcharges—all should be considered together because they are interlinked," he added.

The 15th Finance Commission had ordered a study on the matter from Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. The legal think tank in its report submitted to the commission suggested that all cesses in force for a long duration or where there is evidence of non-utilization and diversion of funds should be abolished. “In future, cesses should be imposed for a narrowly defined purpose and with a clear estimation of the amount of money that the Union government aims to raise through the cesses. The Finance Commission may recommend inclusion of sunset clauses in the relevant legislations to ensure that cesses do not continue for an indefinite period," it said. For surcharges, the think tank said income tax rates should be rationalized instead of using surcharge as a proxy for a progressive tax to impose additional burden on relatively richer taxpayers.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via