Centre’s over-reliance on cesses, surcharges put state finances at risk

The Constitution allows the Centre to levy cess and surcharge which the Centre need not share with state governments. While cesses are imposed for specific purposes, surcharges are a tax on taxes, both meant to be temporary in nature. Though the introduction of goods and services tax (GST) has subsumed many cesses, the government has imposed fresh cesses such as Swachh Bharat cess and Krishi Kalyan cess to finance Swachh Bharat initiatives and to promote initiatives to improve agriculture, respectively. The matter has been contentious, with states opposing the permanent nature of such cesses. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has also pointed out the lack of transparency and incomplete reporting in accounts on the utilization of amounts collected under cesses. A majority of state governments had told the 14th Finance Commission that cesses and surcharges should either be eliminated or, if continued beyond a specified period, should form part of the divisible pool.