Centre’s rural job spending push a work in progress

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) expects the Indian economy to contract 12.5% in 2020-21, with industry and services likely to shrink 27.1% and 8.1%, respectively. As such, many people may lose their jobs and quite a few already have, particularly in the informal sector. This, to a large extent, explains the rush among migrant workers to go back to their native places. The government needs to create work for them, along with others. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said states had been advised to provide work to migrant workers, according to the provisions of the scheme.