Centre sanctions eight floating jetty projects in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

New Delhi: The ports, shipping, and waterways ministry has provided in-principle approval for eight floating jetty projects -- four each in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Our Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi lays high emphasis on providing strong connectivity, which is essential for building a developed India, the installation of these jetties will be a big push for socio economic development of these regions in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and create new avenues for water related tourism and regional trade with more employment opportunities to the local population."
Under the ambit of Sagarmala, the ministry has provided in-principle approval to 4 additional projects, taking the total to 11 floating jetty projects in Karnataka. These projects are located primarily on Gurupura River and Netravati River and shall be used for tourism purposes. bridge.
The other locations are Thannir Bhavi Church, Bangra Kuluru, Kulur Bridge and Jappina Mogaru NH bridge, according to a statement released by the ministry on Thursday.
Additionally, the ministry has provided in-principle approval to 4 floating jetty projects in Tamil Nadu. The projects at Agni Thertham and Villoondi Theertham are located in Rameshwaram which is a renowned spiritual place in India.
The projects are located at Cuddalore and Kanyakumari cater to tourists at these distinguished tourist destinations.
These projects will assist in offering safer, hassle-free transportation to tourists and will lead to the overall development and the upliftment of the coastal community, the statement added.
The ministry, under its Sagarmala Programme, has pushed a number of reforms and initiatives in the maritime industry to strengthen the country’s socio-economic and regulatory environment, according to the statement.
One of the key initiatives of the ministry is to promote and develop a unique and innovative concept of floating jetties ecosystem which when compared to traditional fixed jetties, offers a number of advantages, such as being environment-friendly, having a longer shelf life and modular construction, it added.
