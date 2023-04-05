Over ₹40,700 cr sanctioned under Stand-Up India Scheme in last 7 years1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Sitharaman said that Stand-up India Scheme has touched numerous lives by ensuring access to hassle-free affordable credit to the unserved/underserved segment of entrepreneurs
New Delhi: To promote entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, the Centre has sanctioned more than ₹40,700 crore to over 1,80,630 beneficiaries under the Stand-Up India Scheme in the last seven years.
