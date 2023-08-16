‘Govt saved 12% on costs in Dwarka Expressway project’2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 10:18 PM IST
In a report tabled in Parliament, CAG has found that the NHAI’s decision to go for an elevated carriageway on the Haryana portion of the Dwarka Expressway pushed up the construction cost to ₹251 crore per km from ₹18.2 crore per km estimated earlier.
NEW DELHI : Centre saved about 12% in construction cost of the country’s first eight-lane, four-level Dwarka Expressway project from the initial estimates and the findings of official auditor CAG that the project cost was exorbitant and much higher than established cost structure, is misplaced, a person in the ministry of road transport and highways said on Wednesday.