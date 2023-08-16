‘Govt saved 12% on costs in Dwarka Expressway project’

The official said the sharp difference in actual project cost and CAG estimates has come as the official auditor simply divided the total cost of construction of ₹91,000 crore under National Corridor Efficiency Programme with the project’s entire length of 5,000 km under development that brings the cost per km to about ₹18.2 crore. Actually, the auditor’s report did not take into account the cost of land acquisition and cost of building bridges and tunnels that form a major part of the 28.9 km Dwarka Expressway project, the official said.