Centre says 5 states to restart old pension scheme
By postponing the current expenses to the future, states risk the accumulation of unfunded pension liabilities in the coming years.
The finance ministry on Monday said governments of five states -- Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh -- have informed the Centre about their decision to revert to the old pension scheme.
