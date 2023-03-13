Centre says Adani-Hindenburg row had 'no major impact at systemic level'

The Finance Ministry said on Monday that it had no plans to form a committee to probe the Adani Group. MoS Pankaj Chaudhary also told the Parliament that stock volatility in the wake of the Hindenburg report had not had any ‘significant impact at the systemic level’. The remarks came amid repeated calls from the Opposition for the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Hindenburg report.

