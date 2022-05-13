This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The impact of the situation on the education of children has been severe and further aggravated the pandemic-related challenges that children were already facing, Centre said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Noting that Indian students who were studying in Ukrainian universities are worried about the future, the Centre said it is exploring options to minimise the impact. India facilitated the safe return of about 22,500 Indians, mostly students, from Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Noting that Indian students who were studying in Ukrainian universities are worried about the future, the Centre said it is exploring options to minimise the impact. India facilitated the safe return of about 22,500 Indians, mostly students, from Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
“The impact of the situation on the education of children has been severe and further aggravated the pandemic-related challenges that children were already facing," India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador R Ravindra said during a briefing on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine at the UN Security Council.
“The impact of the situation on the education of children has been severe and further aggravated the pandemic-related challenges that children were already facing," India’s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador R Ravindra said during a briefing on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine at the UN Security Council.
“We are exploring options to minimise the impact on our students' education. We appreciate the relaxations made by the Ukrainian Government for this academic year in respect of medical students," Ravindra said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are exploring options to minimise the impact on our students' education. We appreciate the relaxations made by the Ukrainian Government for this academic year in respect of medical students," Ravindra said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ravindra said India supports calls for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian corridors. He also noted that the food security challenges emanating from the conflict “requires us to respond by going beyond constraints that bind us presently. “Energy security is equally a serious concern and needs to be addressed through cooperative efforts," Ravindra said.
Ravindra said India supports calls for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian corridors. He also noted that the food security challenges emanating from the conflict “requires us to respond by going beyond constraints that bind us presently. “Energy security is equally a serious concern and needs to be addressed through cooperative efforts," Ravindra said.
“Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives, especially those of women and children," he said.
“Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives, especially those of women and children," he said.