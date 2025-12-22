Centre says no imminent threat to Aravallis, mining to stay tightly regulated

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday sought to calm fears of ecological damage to the Aravalli hills, insisting there is no imminent threat to the region and that mining will remain tightly regulated, with no new licences issued until a comprehensive sustainability study is completed.

Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav said the government’s approach rests on continued afforestation, eco-sensitive zone notifications and strict scrutiny of any mining activity to ensure the Aravallis remain a natural heritage and a critical ecological shield.

His remarks come amid controversy over a Supreme Court order dated 20 November on the definition and protection of the Aravalli Range, which has sparked debate over mining and the extent of protected areas.

The top court has accepted the recommendations of a committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on the definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges.

According to the new definition, "Aravalli Hill is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief" and an “Aravalli Range is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other”, as per a Press Trust of India report.

The order has led to concerns that the revised definition could open up more areas to mining, construction and commercial activity, raising the risk of ecological damage to the Aravalli range.

Yadav underlined that mining in the Aravalli region would remain tightly regulated. “The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) will prepare a district wise Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalis. Till the study is done, no fresh licence for mining will be given,” he said at a press briefing.

He added that the Supreme Court has also directed the preparation of such a plan. “After that, permission from ICFRE will be required before any activity can proceed.”

At present, mining activity is limited to around 277.89 square kilometres of the Aravalli region, out of a total area of 1,43,577 square kilometres, according to the minister.

Yadav also said the Supreme Court’s “100-metre” ruling was being widely misinterpreted. “The 100 metres refers to the spread of the hill from top to bottom, and a gap between two ranges will also be considered part of the Aravalli range. With this definition, 90% of the area comes under the protected zone,” he said, adding that misleading and false information was being circulated.

The Aravalli Hills and Ranges are among India’s oldest geological formations, stretching from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan into Gujarat. They have historically been recognized across 37 districts by state governments and play a crucial ecological role as a barrier against desertification, as well as in protecting biodiversity and enabling groundwater recharge.

The Supreme Court has previously warned that uncontrolled mining in the region poses a “great threat to the ecology of the nation” and has directed that uniform criteria be adopted to safeguard the range.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court’s 20 November order, Yadav said there had been no dilution of protections. “There are no relaxations on the Aravalli. The Aravalli range spans four states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. A petition regarding it has been pending in court since 1985,” he said.

He also clarified that mining is not permitted in the National Capital Region. “Let me clarify that mining is not permitted in the NCR (National Capital Region), so the question doesn't even arise. The judgment of the Supreme Court also states that no new mining leases will be granted,” Yadav said.

“The Aravallis will be safeguarded for present and future generations while balancing conservation with responsible development,” he added.

On Delhi air pollution Turning to air pollution in the national capital, Yadav said the issue requires long-term planning and that the government is working in that direction. He said air quality has shown improvement on several days, but adverse meteorological conditions during December continue to pose challenges.

He explained that western disturbances during this period sometimes bring rainfall, which helps improve air quality. However, when these systems pass without rain, wind speeds drop, allowing particulate matter such as PM2.5 and PM10 to remain suspended in the air, leading to a deterioration in air quality.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday morning, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 366, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Yadav said air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region is primarily driven by PM2.5 and PM10, with emissions from vehicles, industries and construction dust, along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, playing a major role.

“We are working on traffic management, noting that congestion significantly increases pollution levels. We have identified about 62 locations with severe congestion and are planning to decongest it,” he said. He added that the government is ensuring piped natural gas supply to industries to help curb pollution.