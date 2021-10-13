The Ministry of Power on Wednesday said that there was no outage in Delhi on account of power shortage. The maximum demand of Delhi was 4707 MW (peak) and 101.5 MU (Energy) on Tuesday.

“As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," it said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on Monday. And on Tuesday too there was no outage due to power shortage.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.