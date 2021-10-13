Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Coal crisis: Centre says no outage in Delhi on account of power shortage

Coal crisis: Centre says no outage in Delhi on account of power shortage

Premium
As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage: Power Ministry 
1 min read . 08:40 PM IST Livemint

  • The maximum demand of Delhi was 4707 MW (peak) and 101.5 MU (Energy) on Tuesday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Ministry of Power on Wednesday said that there was no outage in Delhi on account of power shortage. The maximum demand of Delhi was 4707 MW (peak) and 101.5 MU (Energy) on Tuesday. 

The maximum demand of Delhi was 4707 MW (peak) and 101.5 MU (Energy) on Tuesday. 

“As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," it said.

"As per the information received from Delhi DISCOMs, there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them," it said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on Monday. And on Tuesday too there was no outage due to power shortage.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said the maximum demand of Delhi was 4683 MW (peak) and 101.9 MU (Energy) on Monday. And on Tuesday too there was no outage due to power shortage.

 

