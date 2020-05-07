Centre scraps 9,304 Military Engineering Services posts

NEW DELHI : Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday gave his go-ahead for the scrapping of almost 10,000 posts in the Military Engineering Services (MES) “to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces", according to a defence ministry statement.

The decision is in line with the recommendations of the committee of experts, headed by former lieutenant general D.B. Shekatkar, the statement said. The Shekatkar committee, set up in 2016 by former defence minister Manohar Parikkar, had made several suggestions on how to make the Indian armed forces more leaner, cohesive and modern.

“One of the recommendations made by the committee was to restructure the civilian workforce in a manner that the work of MES could be partly done by departmentally employed staff and other works could be outsourced," according to the statement.

“In line with the recommendations made by the Committee, based on the proposal of E-in-C (engineer in chief) MES, the proposal of abolition of 9,304 posts out of the total 13,157 vacancies of the basic and industrial staff has been approved" by Singh, the statement said.

“The recommendation was aimed at making MES an effective organization with a leaner workforce, well equipped to handle complex issues in the emerging scenario in an efficient and cost effective manner," it added.

With a slowdown in the Indian economy and pressures from the covid-19 crisis adding to the squeeze on resources, Singh had previously advised all the three services to prioritise and rationalize expenditure.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), India was among the top three military spenders in the world in 2019 behind the US and China with an estimated spend of $71 billion.

Some of the other recommendations of the Shekatkar committee that have been implemented include the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff and a department of military affairs. India named former army chief Bipin Rawat as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff late last year.

In August 2017, then defence minister Arun Jaitley had cleared 65 recommendations pertaining to the Indian Army for implementation. The initial phase of the reforms approved by Jaitley involved the redeployment and restructuring of approximately 57,000 posts of officers, junior commissioned officers, other ranks and civilians.

