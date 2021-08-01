Centre seeks explanation on cases of people taking booster doses

There have been various views over booster dose of covid-19 across the world. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group is considering whether fully vaccinated Americans with weakened immune systems need a booster dose of the covid-19 vaccines. Parallelly, the European Medicines Agency recently said that it was too early to determine whether more than the two shots of the currently available covid-19 vaccines will be required, adding it was confident, for now, that the established regimen was sufficient.