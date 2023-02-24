Centre seeks fresh applications for post of CCI chief
- The post fell vacant after Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted the chairman’s office on 25 October after completing his four-year term. CCI has to have a chairperson and not less than two and not more than six other members, as per the Competition Act
New Delhi: The central government has sought applications for the post of chairperson of Competition Commission of India (CCI) a second time after an earlier request for applications did not help in filling up the vacancy.
