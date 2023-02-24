Centre seeks fresh applications for post of CCI chief

The government recently allowed CCI to work with its existing capacity to clear mergers and acquisitions so that corporate transactions and efforts to raise capital by companies do not suffer. At present, CCI has two members, although the Competition Act mandates a minimum of three to pass orders. The post fell vacant after Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted the chairman’s office on 25 October after completing his four-year term and later the government gave member Sangeeta Verma the charge of acting chairperson and also invited applications for three more members. CCI has to have a chairperson and not less than two and not more than six other members, as per the Competition Act.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}