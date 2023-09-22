Centre seeks inputs over FDI dip worries2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:03 AM IST
During the meeting with DPIIT officials, industry participants highlighted tax authorities’ reluctance to understand the valuation and revenue mismatch in high-growth startups
MUMBAI, NEW DELHI : Concerned about the decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) ahead of next year’s national elections, government officials met with alternative investment funds, startup founders and fund managers last week to identify and iron out operational challenges impeding capital inflows into India, people present in these meetings said.