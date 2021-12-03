Centre seeks Parliament’s nod for spending extra 3.7 trillion

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday sought the approval of Parliament for spending extra ₹3.7 trillion this year to finance additional food and fertilizer subsidies, announced earlier this year, export and production incentives and for repaying past dues of Air India.

The second supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman showed that of the gross additional spending for which the House’s approval is sought, there is a net cash outgo of about ₹3 trillion and the rest will be met from savings of different departments and additional receipts.

One of the key components of the additional spending is equity infusion in Air India Asset Holding Co. Ltd. (AIAHL) of ₹62,057 crore for repayment of past government guaranteed borrowing and other dues of Air India. Also, permission is sought for spending another ₹2,628 crore towards loans and advance to Air India for recouping advances from the Contingency Fund of India, showed the document tabled in the House.

For additional fertilizer subsidy announced earlier this year, ₹58,430 crore is earmarked which will go to phospherous and potassium fertilizers and to urea.

In October, the government had extended the higher subsidy on phosphatic and potassic fertilizers given in May for the Kharif season to the Rabi season as well to support farmers for the for their winter sowing.

For meeting spending towards various schemes of food storage and warehousing, the government sought clearance for additional ₹49,805 crores. The other key spending items for which permission is sought include ₹22,038 crore towards a rural development ministry scheme on rural job creation, ₹4,900 crore for police, over ₹14,000 crore for various schemes of the housing and urban affairs and ₹7,807 crore for textile ministry schemes including cotton procurement and production linked incentive.

Sitharaman had in her budget for the current financial year, presented in February, forecast a fiscal deficit of ₹15 trillion or 6.8% of GDP. The government’s revenue receipt from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was not affected much during the second wave of the pandemic and has shown improvement in recent months, but it had to scale back excise duty on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers from rising oil prices.

As of 23 November, the Centre collected ₹6.9 trillion in net direct taxes this fiscal, showing a 68% jump from the receipt in the same time a year ago and a 27% jump from the collection in same period in FY20, showed data available from the finance ministry.

