Kochi: Taking a serious note on the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Keralas Silent Valley Forest, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sought a complete report and assured stern action will be taken against the culprit. The elephant fell victim to an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful crackers offered allegedly by locals exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it.

When contacted, the Minister told PTI: "We have sought a complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprits." The elephant died at Velliyar River on May 27. The post- mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant. Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

