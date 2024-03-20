Centre seeks report from Punjab on IVF Treatment of Sidhu Moosewala's mother, cites age restrictions under ART Act
Under section 21(g)(i) of the ART Act, women seeking IVF services must fall within the age bracket of 21 to 50 years. However, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh is 60 years old, Charan Kaur, is 58 years old.
The Union Health Ministry has asked the Punjab government to submit a detailed report on the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment undergone by Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur, PTI reported.
