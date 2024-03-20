Under section 21(g)(i) of the ART Act, women seeking IVF services must fall within the age bracket of 21 to 50 years. However, Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh is 60 years old, Charan Kaur, is 58 years old.

The Union Health Ministry has asked the Punjab government to submit a detailed report on the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment undergone by Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The request, dated March 14, follows a media report highlighting concerns regarding the treatment due to age restrictions under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 or ART Act, it added.

Sources told the publication that the communication emphasised section 21 (g) (i) of the ART Act, which stipulates that women seeking IVF services must fall within the age bracket of 21 to 50 years.

It has been noted that while Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh is 60 years old, Charan Kaur, is 58 years old.

It has been noted that while Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh is 60 years old, Charan Kaur, is 58 years old.

Moosewala's Family Alleges Harassment Singh on March 19 alleged that the AAP government was pressuring him to provide proof of the legitimacy of his recently born son, just two days after the child's birth.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, Singh expressed being harassed by the district administration since morning to provide documents. He further appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to allow him time to complete his wife's treatment before he could furnish all necessary documents regarding his newborn.

In a post on X, he wrote, “What fear or compulsion is there that the government is interfering with the happiness of a newborn child?"

“Since morning, the district administration has been harassing me to provide documents for my child. I am being questioned to prove my child’s legitimacy. Let my wife’s treatment be completed. I am here, and I will continue to be here."

He added, “But if you are trying to harass me, be prepared to face the consequences. I am not one to backtrack. I have always respected the law, and I will provide all necessary legal documents to clear my name." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Background: Sidhu Moosewala's Demise Sidhu Moosewala, also known as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, lost his life in a shooting incident in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Despite an unsuccessful bid in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mansa, Moosewala remained a prominent figure in the region.

Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcomed their newborn son on March 17, nearly two years after the untimely demise of their first son via IVF treatment.

