Centre seeks to award all Jal Jeevan projects by year-end

“Though we have covered 152,000 villages with tap water supplies till now, we have formally approved projects of just 11,000 villages who have certified their work through a resolution passed by the gram panchayat. All projects under JJM will have to be ratified by gram panchayats with clear video evidence for the Centre to declare it Har Ghar Jal covered village," Mahajan said. At the announcement of the Mission on 15 August 2019, out of 192.7 million households, only 32.3 million (or 17%) households had tap water connections. However, in less than three years of the programme, 100 districts, 1,138 blocks, 66,328 gram panchayats, and 136,803 villages have received tap water connections. In Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, every rural household has tap water supplies. Many more states such as Punjab (99%), Himachal Pradesh (92.5%), Gujarat (92%) and Bihar (90%) are on the verge of becoming Har Ghar Jal-compliant this year.