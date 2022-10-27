Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Centre sends high-level team to Kerala to take stock of Avian Influenza outbreak

Centre sends high-level team to Kerala to take stock of Avian Influenza outbreak

1 min read . 07:32 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma
Medics during an operation to cull over 20,000 birds infected with avian influenza, at Haripad area in Alappuzha district, Thursday.

  • The team will investigate the outbreak in detail and submit report with recommendations

NEW DELHI :The Union Health Ministry on Thursday sent a high-level team to Kerala to take stock of Avian Influenza outbreak in the state. 

NEW DELHI :The Union Health Ministry on Thursday sent a high-level team to Kerala to take stock of Avian Influenza outbreak in the state. 

The team will investigate the outbreak in detail and submit report with recommendations. 

The team will investigate the outbreak in detail and submit report with recommendations. 

“The 7-member Central team to Kerala comprises of experts drawn from the National Institute of Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi, National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. The team is headed by Dr. Rajesh Kedamani, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Bangalore," said ministry in a statement. 

“The 7-member Central team to Kerala comprises of experts drawn from the National Institute of Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi, National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi, National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. The team is headed by Dr. Rajesh Kedamani, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Bangalore," said ministry in a statement. 

The team will also assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Avian Influenza being reported by the State, the ministry said.

The team will also assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Avian Influenza being reported by the State, the ministry said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP