The central government has rushed a multidisciplinary team to Maharashtra to monitor the Zika virus situation after the state reported its first case in the Pune district recently.

The three-member central team consists of a public health expert from the office of the regional director in Pune, a gynaecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi, and an entomologist from National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi.

According to the Union health ministry, the team will work closely with the state to take stock of the situation on the ground and assess if the Centre's action plan for Zika management is being implemented.

It will also recommend necessary public health interventions for the management of Zika virus cases in the state, a statement said.

Zika virus in Maharashtra

The first Zika virus infection in Maharashtra was detected in the Pune district on Saturday, according to health officials.

"First case of Zika virus has been reported from Belsar village in Pune. The infection in the patient is mild and no other member of his family has developed any symptom of the infection. This infection does not need specific treatment," Dr Pradip Awate, Maharashtra's surveillance officer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further informed that the infected lady had a mixed infection as she tested positive for Chikungunya also.

"Since the first week of July, several cases with fever were being reported in Belsar village. From the samples that we sent for testing, 21 people had Chikungunya, three had Dengue and one was reported positive for Zika and Chikungunya both," he said.

According to Awate, the Zika virus, which is a mosquito-borne virus, is "self-limiting."

"No specific treatment is required for this infection. Taking routine medicine for fever and hydrating helps in recovering from the virus," he said.

Awate said that healthcare workers are scanning people for symptoms within a 5 km radius of the village where the virus has been reported.

"Health workers are going door-to-door to scan people for fever in 7 villages that fall within 5-km radius of the village where Zika infection has been detected. Entomological surveillance is also being conducted," he noted.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

Zika virus in Kerala

As per the latest update, Kerala has seen a total of 63 people being affected by the Zika virus.

The first case of the mosquito-borne viral infection in the state was confirmed on 8 July in a 24-year-old pregnant woman.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and district administrations have intensified preventive activities, including fogging for the next few days and set up of a control room.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.