As farm leaders met on Thursday to decide on ending the year-long protests, the Central Government has sent an official letter to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) promising to form a committee to take a call on the Minimum Support Price withdrawing cases against them immediately.

Of these, the key demand was the proposed committee on MSP, where farmers demanded inclusion of their representatives. The letter showed that the Centre has agreed to this.

The protesting farmers have also announced that they will end their protest on 11 December and return to their homes. Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that the farmers will take out victory marches on Saturday to their homes.

The farmer leader also said that SKM, an aegis of farmer unions, will hold another meeting on 15 January in Delhi.

“We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If Govt doesn't fulfill its promises, we could resume our agitation," farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has said.

Farmers have also started to remove tents from their protest site in Singhu. "We are preparing to leave for our homes, but the final decision will be taken by Samyukt Kisan Morcha," a farmer said earlier today.

A five-member committee of SKM held a meeting on Wednesday morning to take a decision on the proposal sent by the central government seeking suspension of the farmers' agitation.

The Morcha met again at 12 pm today at the Singhu Border to take a formal decision on lifting the agitation.

