Centre sends SOS to Isro

The government asked Isro for help as fatalities mounted in hospitals due to the lack of oxygen supplies. “The government has reached out to Isro. The biggest problem is shortage of oxygen, which is more of a logistics issue. Isro itself procures oxygen from the industry whenever it needs it. We are trying to figure out how we can help the central government in this area," said a senior official in department of space, who also did not want to be named.

