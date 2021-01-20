OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre sends team to Lakshadweep after UT reports first Covid case
FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), (via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), (via REUTERS)

Centre sends team to Lakshadweep after UT reports first Covid case

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 05:32 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

As many as 56 contacts of positive cases were traced and quarantined.

Lakshadweep reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 18, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The person had come to Lakshadweep from Kochi on January 4 and initially, 31 primary contacts of the case were traced and quarantined of which 14 tested positive and were isolated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In the public sector, major areas of new spending were roads, water supply, community services, and irrigation while the private sector stepped up investments in drugs and pharmaceuticals, metals, electronics and automobiles.

Centre’s infra push drives up project spending in Dec qtr

2 min read . 05:45 AM IST
Trump’s decision not to attend the inauguration was announced on Jan. 8 by the president,

Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day

3 min read . 05:40 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV),

Centre sends team to Lakshadweep after UT reports first Covid case

1 min read . 05:32 AM IST
A health worker collects sample from a woman for COVID-19 test at Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

India records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinates over 6L health workers

2 min read . 12:00 AM IST

As many as 56 contacts of positive cases were traced and quarantined.

A Central multi-disciplinary team has been sent to Lakshadweep.

"A Central multi-disciplinary team comprising of experts from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry; National Institute of Virology, Pune and Regional Office of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sent to Lakshadweep," Health Ministry stated in an official release.

The UT Administration has initiated disinfection procedures and intensive risk-communication activity has been operationalised.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout