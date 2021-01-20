Centre sends team to Lakshadweep after UT reports first Covid case

Centre sends team to Lakshadweep after UT reports first Covid case1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 05:32 AM IST
As many as 56 contacts of positive cases were traced and quarantined.
Lakshadweep reported its first case of COVID-19 on January 18, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
The person had come to Lakshadweep from Kochi on January 4 and initially, 31 primary contacts of the case were traced and quarantined of which 14 tested positive and were isolated.
A Central multi-disciplinary team has been sent to Lakshadweep.
"A Central multi-disciplinary team comprising of experts from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry; National Institute of Virology, Pune and Regional Office of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sent to Lakshadweep," Health Ministry stated in an official release.
The UT Administration has initiated disinfection procedures and intensive risk-communication activity has been operationalised.
