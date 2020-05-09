Centre sends teams to assist ten states with high number of Covid-19 cases

At a time when the country's cases have lately been rising constantly, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Satuday decided to deploy Central teams to ten states witnessing high case load. The teams will assist the states' health departments of respective states to facilitate management of Covid-19 outbreak.

The teams are composed of a senior official from the MoHFW, a Joint Secretary level nodal officer and a public health expert. The team shall support the state health department in implementation of containment measures in the affected areas within the respective states’ districts/cities.

The ten states are Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Last month, 20 Central teams of public health experts were sent to the high case load districts.

With 3,320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases rose to 59,662 on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 39,834 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated stands at 17,847.

The country has reported 1,981 deaths so far, added the Ministry.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 19, 063 followed by Gujarat with 7,402 cases and Delhi with 6,318 cases.

