NEW DELHI : Senior officials of the Central government and the three states that make up the National Capital Region(NCR)—Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh—are to meet next week to discuss ways to bid to build a consensus over how to bring the region out of the prolonged lockdown.

The Centre has asked the three state governments to come up with recommendations and suggestions about the steps necessary for the unlocking of NCR, which comprises all of Delhi, 13 districts of Haryana and eight districts of UP.

“The meeting with the Union government is expected to take place next week. It is important because this is the first such meeting when all stakeholders have been invited to form a joint strategy for NCR," a senior cabinet minister in the UP government said requesting anonymity.

Senior officials of all four governments have also been asked for suggestions on opening up of offices, malls and film theatres. The meeting will also discuss the resumption of public transport and cab services.

The meeting takes on political overtones. While Delhi is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party, both Haryana and UP are under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the NCR Planning Board of the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, the region covers 55,083 sq km and includes two districts of Rajasthan, which is ruled by the Congress.

Apart from drawing an unlocking plan for the key satellite towns of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the Union government has also asked the UP and Haryana governments to formulate a strategy about the smaller towns near Delhi, from where people commute to different parts of NCR every day for work and business.

“The idea of NCR was envisaged to decongest Delhi and accommodate more people. These satellite towns near Delhi, in UP and Haryana, cannot be seen in isolation because lakhs of people commute from both sides on a daily basis. The idea of this dialogue is to build one strategy to fight against coronavirus," said a senior cabinet minister in the Haryana government.

The decision to hold the meeting comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court asking officials from Delhi, UP and Haryana to evolve a common programme and portal within a week to facilitate interstate movement in NCR amid the gradual lifting of the nationwide lockdown.

The problem is further complicated by the fact that while Delhi has over 27,600 confirmed cases of covid-19, Gurugram has over 1,770, Faridabad 55, Noida-Greater Noida over 630 and Ghaziabad 278.

“These are just the five big cities around Delhi but there are smaller towns like Meerut, Modinagar, Panipat, Sonipat from where people come to Delhi every day. As things open up now, we have to plan for all these centres," the cabinet minister from UP added.

“Delhi government takes some decisions unilaterally without consulting the neighbouring state governments. The borders of Delhi being sealed at a short notice used to be one such problem."

Political analysts believe there is an urgent need for coordination.

“This kind of coordination should happen during normal circumstances also. It is expected that the number of cases is going to rise in the coming days and state governments should refrain from taking impulsive decisions which could affect the people of entire NCR and not just a part of it," said Sanjay Kumar, director, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies-Lokniti.

