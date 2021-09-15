Centre set to open more Ayush colleges in Jammu and Kashmir

The new Unani Medical College & Hospital at Ganderbal has been set up at an estimated cost of ₹32.50 crore with a financial assistance of ₹17 crore from the Ministry of Ayush under the erstwhile Centrally Sponsored Schemes, ₹18.25 crore from the J&K government and ₹38.82 lakh under National AYUSH Mission to make the college operational. The college will have the annual intake capacity of 60 students in the BUMS course and the hospital will be a 60-bedded facility.